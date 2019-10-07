Share:

SHIKARPUR - An enquiry under the chairmanship of the District Health Officer [DHO] Sukkur has been initiated to unearth as to why a mother gave birth of baby boy on the floor of Civil Hospital Shikarpur on Tuesday.

Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur Medical Superintendent Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani, a member of committee, wrote a letter to the Medical Superintendent RBUT Hospital Shikarpur, to be present on 9th October along with all relevant staff and record. He also directed concerned patient and their relatives to be present at aforesaid hospital to determine the whole episode.

It is worthwhile to mention here that a pregnant woman named Samina gave birth of baby boy with the help of visitor ladies at the floor of Civil Hospital Shikarpur. The administration of Civil Hospital faced backlash by people of Shikarpur, and also a video of woman went viral in which she was seen at the floor of hospital, thereafter the Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur took notice of the pathetic act and issued explanation to MS concerned and summoned reply within three days.

Later, Dr Azra Afzal Pechuho, Minister for Health, also took notice and made a committee comprising DHO Sukkur Dr Muhammad Hussain, Dr Sayed Amjad Ali Shah, MS Dokri, tehsil of Larkana, Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani, MS Civil Hospital Sukkur, and others as members, it started its official investigation.