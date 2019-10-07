Share:

LAHORE - Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq on Sunday came down hard on Prime Minister Imran Khan over the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said PM Imran Khan and his aides could not fight the case of Kashmir while sitting in the air-conditioned halls and by delivering good speeches to the audience.

“People of Pakistan and AJK have taken to streets in support of their besieged brethren in Indian held Kashmir but our prime minister is issuing warnings to the protesters,” Senator Siraj said in an emotional address to thousands of party workers here on The Mall on Sunday.

Large crowds attended the “Save Kashmir March” and chanted slogans in support of Kashmiris, demanding the world powers to act quickly and stop genocide of the civilians in the occupied valley. Many women and children also participated in the march and they were clad in special dresses to show solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Party workers continued sloganeering for a considerable to welcome their leader as Siraj-ul-Haq appeared from the stage to address the crowds. He waved to workers while responding to slogans he moved towards the dais. The participants of the rally were served food, fresh juices, and water by the organizers.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advice to the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) against marching towards the Line of Control was tantamount to showing weakness to the enemy,” he said while referring to PM’s recent statement in which he urged the people not to cross the LoC.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir not to cross the Line of Control to extend humanitarian aid to the Kashmiri people. “I understand the anguish of the Kashmiris seeing their fellow Kashmiris in Jammu and Kashmir.... Anyone crossing the LoC to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiri struggle will play into the hands of the Indian narrative,” Khan warned in a tweet.

Siraj-ul-Haq said that Indian army was unleashing worst violence on the people of the Occupied Kashmir since the curfew was imposed in the valley. “The rulers must keep in their mind that building high-walls was not an option to remain safe from the enemy,” he said and warned that PM Khan and his aides could not fight the case of Kashmir while sitting in the air-conditioned halls and by delivering good speeches. “Only dialogue never helps get independence. Have you ever seen any country which got independence through negotiations?” he asked.

The JI chief said that people was expecting that PM would take into confidence the national leadership on Kashmir after coming back from UNO besides announcing a solid strategy for the future. But, he said, no concrete step was taken in this regard and the so-called follower of Tipu Sultan was acting like as silent spectator over the genocide of the Kashmiris who had been fighting the case of realization of Pakistan for more than seven decades. Siraj also said that Kashmiris had sacrificed their present for the future of Pakistan but they always received a cold response from the rulers of this country.

He said the Indian premier Modi who butchered thousands of Muslims in Gujarat has now ordered genocide of Kashmiris. He said Prime Minister had expected miracles on Kashmir and peace between Pakistan and India from the same person that is Modi. He said those who expecting any good from Modi and Trump were living in fools’ paradise.

The JI chief demanded the government not to sit silent and take brave and bold steps for Kashmir cause.

Siraj expressed concerns over the bad economy and rising inflation in the country saying that the government was hitting hard the poor and middle-class while they lack solid planning for the betterment of the economy. He said there was an urgent need to create national unity over multiple challenges the country has been facing today.

Thousands of people, holding national and AJK flags and banners inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmiri struggle against Indian occupation, participated in the rally. The rally started from Nasser Bagh and culminated in front of Masjid-e-Shuhada on The Mall.

While addressing the participants, JI Naib Amir Liaqat Baloch said that the people of Pakistan are standing with the security forces and they are watching towards state institutions. The state must take practical step to help the people of Kashmir in the occupied valley.

JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, , JI AJK chapter Head Dr Khalid Mahmood, JI Central Punjab chapter head Javid Kasuri and JI Lahore Chapter head Zikrullah Mujahid also spoke on this occasion.