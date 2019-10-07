Share:

LAHORE - Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit of the Lahore Police arrested several suspects and seized one stolen car, 24 motorcycles, eight pistols, and four rifles from their possession during the crackdown last week. The police also recovered mobile phones and narcotics from the arrested suspects. According to a police spokesman, Lahore DIG (Operations) directed to SP (Dolphin Squad) Bilal Zafar to accelerate the speed of crackdown against criminals. SP Dolphins Squad Bilal Zafar while sharing details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics including Charas and bottles of liquor from the accused criminals. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 455 calls received on helpline Rescue-15. The Dolphin Squad and PRU during patrolling checked 157 vehicles, 103,000 motorbikes, and 476 persons. The police detained 141 persons and at least seven vehicles and 52 motorcycles also impounded in different police stations due to incomplete documents. Also, one car, 24 bikes and 8 mobile phones were recovered from the criminals during action. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 25 suspects for violating the ban on one-wheeling, aerial firing, and kite flying. Both the Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 16 targeted offenders during the last week.