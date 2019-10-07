Share:

ISLAMABAD - The eight-time former world squash champion Jansher Khan has met with Frontier Constabulary (FC) Commandant Moazzam Jah Ansari at FC Headquarter in Peshawar. While talking to The Nation after the meeting, Jansher said: “Moazzam appreciated my services for the country and squash world. He also showed his great concern that the country could not find my substitute during the last 20 years. He was of the view that my retirement ended nearly 50-year domination in squash by Pakistani players. He is interested to revive squash in the country and regain lost glory by utilising my experience.” “Moazzam assured me that the FC will continue playing its sincere role for launching and promoting squash activities throughout the province, including all district tribal areas. On my request, he assured his maximum cooperation to start FC National Squash Tournament in the province, which will help to attract junior players. The special role played by the FC and Armed Forces in the field of sports and especially squash is quite commendable. The FC had supported me at junior level, when I was at the start of my career. I had represented FC KP as their squash team member. Moazzam has assured me that he will take up the issue of starting FC squash team once again.