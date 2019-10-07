Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is taking strict action in accordance with the law against owners of the under construction buildings who failed to comply with the dengue Standard Operating Procedure.

According to Director, the Land Development and Estate Management Wing of RDA, the RDA teams on the directive of Chairman RDA, Muhammad Arif Abbasi conducted raid in Golden Jubilee Housing Society, Morgah to check residential and commercial sites besides under construction buildings and lodged three FIRs in respective police station against the violators of the orders of the authorities concerned. The team also visited other areas including Dhoke Munshi and Rehmatabad union councils and checked several buildings and water tanks.

The director informed that the owners and contractors of the under construction buildings had been issued notices and directed to ensure removal of stagnant water and properly cover water tanks.

He said the citizens should come forward and play a role to help the administration in controlling dengue else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

He said, the RDA teams, under anti-dengue drive were inspecting different sites. Commercial and residential premises were being sealed while FIRs were also being lodged against the rules violators, he added.

Action in accordance with the law was being taken against the violators of the orders of the government to save the public from the spread of dengue mosquitoes, he added.

He said vulnerable points were regularly being checked and special inspection was conducted to check dengue mosquito larvae.