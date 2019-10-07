Share:

KABUL - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fired the Foreign Ministry’s official spokesman, Sibghatullah Ahmadi, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Sunday.

“President Ghani has appointed Mr Mirwais Nab as Deputy Minister for Economic Cooperation Ministry of Foreign Affairs and caretaker of the office of spokesperson of the ministry. The former MOFA acting spokesperson has been fired due to his latest irresponsible comments,” Sediqqi said on Twitter.

According to Afghan media, the presidential palace and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) issued conflicting statements over Taliban’s 12-member visit to Pakistan. The spokespersons of the two government entities then brawled on Twitter.

Ghani’s spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi said the Pakistan and Taliban meeting in Islamabad will not help the Afghan peace process. However, Ahmadi said the ministry welcomes and appreciates such efforts. On Saturday, Ghani’s spokesperson had denounced Ahmadi’s comments, saying it doesn’t reflect the Afghan government views rather it’s his personal remarks.

An Afghan official in Kabul told Sputnik on condition of anonymity that Ahmadi had been referred for prosecution in connection with remarks he had repeatedly made.

“Sibghatullah Ahmadi, arguing against the national interest, showed weakness of the government’s position in relation to peace and repeated the act, which eventually led to his remAoval from the job and was introduced to the prosecutor to respond to his statements,” the official said.