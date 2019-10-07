Share:

SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that 10.05 million families will take benefit from Sehat Cards across Pakistan.

Every deserving family will get the medical treatment worth Rs720,000 each at the government hospitals through the Sehat Cards. She said that these Health Cards will be distributed to 15 million deserving families across Pakistan under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision during the next two years.

She distributed Health Cards to local families during a special ceremony held at Head Marala- Sialkot. On the occasion, she told the newsmen that as many as 164,969 Health Cards were being distributed in Sialkot district.

She said that 39,998 deserving families in Daska tehsil, 42,225 families in Pasrur tehsil and 18,904 families in Sambrial tehsil would be benefited through these health cards. She said that government has allocated Rs118 billion for these families in Sialkot district.

She said that the benefits of PTI government’s revolutionary, effective and positive policies were now reaching the common peopleas the masses were now feeling “change” in every sphere of life.

She added that the PTI government was striving to raise the living standard of the people by ensuring the early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities at their doorsteps.

She revealed that both of the programmes namely Ehsaas Programme and Sehat Cards Programmes were proving themselves as the most beneficial revolutionary programmes initiated by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that these programmes will also help to make the poor as part of the national progress, prosperity and development, besides enabling the poor to become in the national main stream for playing their pivotal role in this national obligation.

She said that Ehsaas Programme will also bring the poor and deserving people over the poverty line besides making them a part of the national social and economical development and prosperity besides helping a lot to end the social inequalities as well.

She said that both the revolutionary programmes, Sehat Cards Programme and Ehsaas Programme will also provide the socio-economic protection to the poor and deserving people as these programmes will also be themselves as the milestone of poverty alleviation.

She narrated “Now, the poor and deserving people will also have their easy access to their easy medical treatment in government hospitals through the Health Cards”.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq y opened work at BS Classes in four subjects Botany, Chemistry, Economics and Islamyat at Govt Islamia Boys College Sialkot, during a special ceremony there.

He said that first time in the history of this college , the female students have also been given admissions in these BS classes at this boys college.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister stressed the need of promotion of quality education. He also asked the teachers and parents on the proper educational growth and character-building of the students. He said that the students were the future of the country.He pledged to provide them quality education enabling the students to serve the nation and the country in betterway in future as well.