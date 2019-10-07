Share:

LOS ANGELES CM - Harry Shum Jr will star in ‘All My Life’. The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ actor has signed on to the new movie alongside Jessica Rothe and the pair will play real-life couple Solomon Chau and his wife Jenn Carter as they plan their wedding after receiving devastating news.

The couple were in the middle of wedding preparations in 2014 when Chau was diagnosed with liver cancer. They moved up the date of their wedding and set up a GoFundMe account and were married for four months before he passed away.

‘My Friend Dahmer’ director Marc Meyers will helm the movie, based on a script by Todd Rosenberg.

Todd Garner and Sean Robins will produce the movie for Broken Road Productions, while Universal’s Sara Scott and Lexi Barta will also produce.

Harry appeared briefly in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ as Charlie Wu, Astrid Leong’s ex and although his part was dramatically cut due to time constraints, he is expected to feature heavily in the sequel.