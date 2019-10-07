Share:

Toba Tek Singh - A civil defence department team removed an illegal filling station at Kamalia-Pirmahal road near Chak 664/5 GB. It was built without any prior permission from the officials concerned. The team members removed petrol filling machines and tanks and took them into custody. Pirmahal police have registered a case against filling station owner Asif Safdar of Chak 664/5 GB on the complaint of Hafiz Muhammad Shakeeb Anwar instructor civil defence department under sections 26 and 44 of Pakistan Petroleum Refining, Blending and Marketing Rules 1971 and sections 285 and 286 of Pakistan Penal Code. New political party on the cards Awami Workers Party (AWP) former secretary general Farooq Tariq has said that so far the name of new proposed revolutionary political party had not been decided. Tariq has parted ways from AWP a few day ago. He said a number of trade unions and progressive organisations have announced their will to join new proposed party. Members of committee are being selected which will finalise its manifesto in its initial meetings and after that a congress will be called where party’s name and structure will be announced , he said. He added that contacts were being made with like minded people for the formation of new proposed party.