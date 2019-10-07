Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kashmir is on the agenda as Prime Minister Imran Khan departs for his official visit to China today (October 7), officials said on Sunday.

He will also discuss other issues of regional and bilateral significance with the Chinese leadership.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will hold separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Officials said that Pakistan will seek more support from China to pressurise India on the Kashmir issue. Last month, the two allies had announced that Pak-China partnership was key to the regional peace and stability.

In a joint statement after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s two-day visit, the two sides, “reiterated that the time-tested All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between China and Pakistan was an anchor of peace and stability in the region and beyond.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had paid an official visit Pakistan on September 7-8. During the visit, Wang Yi called on President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, held talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and met with Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. During the meetings, both sides had an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will discuss the expansion of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor framework besides cooperation in agriculture, industrial and socio-economic sectors.

He is also likely to address China-Pakistan Business Forum in Beijing to further promote economic and trade exchanges between the two countries. The prime minister will also meet with Chinese entrepreneurs and heads of different companies during the visit.

The two sides will discuss the immediate implementation of Phase-II of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, signed between the two strategic cooperative partners to further enhance bilateral business and trade.

They will also examine the abolition of quota for all Pakistani agro products like rice, wheat, corn, soybean, sugar and tobacco.

The premier will be accompanied by an advisor and three federal ministers including Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shaikh Rashid Ahmed and Khusro Bakhtiar. It will be the third visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China within a year.

Several Memorandums of Understanding will be signed during PM Imran Khan’s three-day visit to China. This will be PM Khan’s third visit to China after coming into charge last year.

Imran paid his first official visit to China in November last year and attended the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai. In April 2019, the premier once again visited China and participated in the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.