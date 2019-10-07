Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is confident to won the support of traders’ community from across the country and doctors from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the upcoming protest against the government in Islamabad. Talking to The Nation yesterday, Haji Ghulam Ali, a senior leader of JUI-F, said that they were considering the traders community as their strength in the protest claiming that all the traders from around the country would join their protest. He further said that they were fighting for the rights of common masses of Pakistan and it was the sole reason that people from all walks of life would joint their protest. He further elaborated that it was the obligation of the entire nation to come out, fight for their rights and get rid of the government. Meanwhile, the Young Doctors Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced their support to the JUI-F Azadi March. Doctors will stand shoulder to shoulder with the JUI-F in its efforts for bringing down the government. A delegation of the doctors led by Prof Musam Kaleem met JUI-F leader Mullana Fazalur Rehman. KP Assembly Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani and party provincial spokesperson Abdul Jalil Jan were present in the meeting. On the occasion, the delegation announced unconditional support to the JUI-F Azadi March. Prof Dr Musa Kaleem said that it was the right time to topple the government as, what he said, it was unable to run the country. Meanwhile, the JUI-F formally invited Awami National Party to participate in the Azadi March. Akram Durrani called on ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan at Wali Bagh and discussed the prevailing political situation in the country. When The Nation contacted ANP spokesperson Zahid Khan in this regard, he said that the decision to take part in the protest would officially be announced soon after a meeting of the party leadership.