Noor Pur Thal - Journalists are eyes and ears of the society and coordination of the media will be welcomed for betterment of public, said newly posted Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saif.

He was addressing a meeting with media persons after assuming charge. The delegation of Print and Electronic Club Noor Pur Thal was led by its president Ikram Ullah Khan. The delegation was comprised of Raja Noor Ilahi Atif, Ghulam Shabir, Mehr Zarar Ahmad Akhtar, Muhammad Khalid Javed Awan, Malik Amer Jaleel Joyia and Malik Arshed.

The AC said that ccoperation of all segments of the society ,particularly the media is of great significance for development of the backward area of the Thal. Muhammad Saif said that he would take all posdible steps for the betterment of the inhabitants of Thal . On the occasion,the local journalists assured the newly-posted AC of their ooperation for the betterment of the society.