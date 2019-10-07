Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on his way back to Lahore from Multan, paid surprise visits to Mian Channu, Sahiwal and Okara. He reviewed cleanliness conditions, law and order and steps being taken for eradication of dengue.

Buzdar also reviewed overall conditions and traffic management of the city. He checked cleanliness in Mian Channu. People of Mian Channu were taken by surprise on the arrival of Buzdar. Cleanliness conditions and other administrative matters should be improved in all big and small cities across the province, he told the officials. Traffic system should be improved for smooth movement of people, he said.

Later, Buzdar reached Sahiwal and reviewed cleanliness and other matters. He reviewed the performance of PHA in Sahiwal city and expressed his satisfaction with authority’s performance.

An emergency meeting also took place under the chair of Usman Buzdar at Circuit House, Sahiwal. Sahiwal Division commissioner, RPO and DPO gave a detailed briefing to him. He was given a briefing on dengue control and matters relating to health. Addressing the meeting, he said that staff should remain active and vigilant all the time in order to control dengue and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. The RPO and the DPO gave a briefing about the law and order. He directed the police officials to adopt zero tolerance policy towards crime to protect lives and properties of people.

Buzdar said all resources will be provided to police to control crime. “I will continue to pay surprise visits to different cities in order to review law and order situation, cleanliness conditions, traffic management and other affairs,” he stated. He said he will continue visits to various cities to review the performance of the police and the administration and know problems of people.

Talking to media persons in Okara, he said much has been talked about Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his anti-government march and there is no need to talk about it further. “Performance of ministers is minutely monitored. If need arises, ministries will be reshuffled. It is the sole privilege of the chief minister to reshuffle ministries. Those who deliver will remain in office and those who do no will not,” he said. He said he will visit Okara again, listen to people and take steps to solve their problems. “The demand for a trauma centre in Okara will be met soon,” he said. He said he has sought a report from the Sahiwal commissioner on the dysfunction mobile health unit. “The administration and all concerned departments are on alert for eradication of dengue,” he stated. He promised to consider demands of journalists.

PTI WORKERS MEET BUZDAR

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Circuit House, Multan on Sunday. Buzdar listened to problems of party workers and the general public and issued on-the-spot orders for solution of these problems. He went to each person, shook hands with them and had brief chats with them. Secretaries of different departments were also present on this occasion. Buzdar said PTI was the most popular political party under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Workers are the asset of PTI and we will solve their problems. Whichever city I visit, I always meet party workers. The doors of CM Office are open for party workers,” said the chief minister.

He said the province has been set in the right direction in a span of one year. He said new programmes have been launched for welfare of ordinary people. Buzdar said the PTI I government will expand the scope of welfare projects like shelter-homes across the province. “I not only feel the pain of common man’s distress but also understand it,” he said, adding that the Punjab government was undertaking every step to the benefit of common man. “I myself listen to the grievances of masses and get them resolved,” he said.