KARACHI - Nine seminary students were injured when tin-made roof collapsed after strong wind lashed out the metropolis on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that heavy rain followed by wind storm lashed different areas of Karachi resultantly a tin-made roof of the seminary located in Baldia Yousaf Goth suddenly came down. Nine children were injured in the incident who were rescued and shifted to hospital for treatment. Administrator of the seminary said that all the injured children hailed from different districts of Balochistan.