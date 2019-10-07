Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan’s government is focused on achieving an environment of inclusive economy where citizens and businesses can be more productive and there’s a continuous feedback loop to manage their experiences. In the wider region we do see organisations of all sizes and industry verticals are ramping up their digital transformation agendas, with a focus on leveraging technology to enhance employee, citizen, and customer experiences. As a result, the Middle East and North Africa’s digital customer experience market is set to reach a record-high of $800 million, according to a recent report by Micro Market Monitor. As Pakistan embraces the Experience Economy, organisations can no longer deliver only products and solutions – they need to deliver enhanced experiences. By combining the customer “x-data” with operational “o-data,” organizations can better understand customer beliefs, emotions, and intentions.