Pakistan has strongly rejected the Indian Defense Minister’s comments that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) may blacklist Islamabad at any time.

In a statement on Monday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said the statement reinforces Pakistan’s concerns about India’s attempts to politicize the FATF proceedings to further its narrow partisan objectives, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said India’s incessant smear against Pakistan and blatant partisanship also call into question its credentials to be co-chair of the Asia-Pacific Joint Group that reviews Pakistan’s progress to implement the FATF Action Plan. “Our concerns in this regard have been previously brought to the attention of FATF members,” the spokesperson added.

Dr Faisal hoped the broader FATF membership would take cognizance of India’s continuing malicious campaign against Pakistan and reject any attempt aimed at politicizing the task force’s proceedings.

It is important for the watchdog to ensure that the process remains fair and unbiased, the FO spokesperson stressed.

Earlier in September, Pakistan submitted its report to FATF, on moves taken by the country to combat money laundering and terror financing.

The report was submitted by Economic Affairs minister Hammad Azhar to the FATF in Bangkok.