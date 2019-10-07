Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has launched Ehsas Saylani Langar Scheme in Islamabad today (Monday) to provide free food to the needy people.

READ MORE: 3 scholars win Nobel prize in medicine

According to details, the premier inaugurated the program before leaving for China.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar told the langar center that was established in 10 days will serve quality food to over 600 people daily on the directives of the PM. 

She further hoped to open 112 langar centers across the country next year.

Langar scheme is an important component of government’s social protection program Ehsaas. The scheme, currently being launched from the federal capital, will later be expanded to the entire country. 

READ MORE: LWMC and assets beyond means inquiries: NAB to quiz Shehbaz Sharif at his residence

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that a charity meal will be offered to the poverty-stricken people under this program.

This nobel deed of the premier will help in serving the people, she added.