Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Ehsaas Saylani Langar Scheme in Islamabad on Monday to provide free food to the needy and deserving people. The Langar scheme is an important component of the PTI

government's social protection program "Ehsaas." The scheme, currently being launched from the federal capital, will be gradually expanded to the entire country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the PTI government's steps are aimed at uplifting the lower strata of the society ultimately leading the country to a welfare state.

Appreciating the intuitive of Langar Scheme under Ehsaas Programme, he said the government will continue introducing such steps every month to improve living standard of the poor until people are fully employed.

Imran Khan said efforts are underway to build the country on the pattern of the State of Madina where people would have equal rights.

He said the current government is taking measures to narrow the gap between the rich and the poor to develop social harmony in the country.

The Prime Minister said the government is committed to spend the tax money on welfare of the poor.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that a charity meal will be offered to the poverty-stricken people under this program.

This nobel deed of the premier will help to promote the spirit of compassion for the weak segments of the society by serving the humanity, she held.

She further added one hundred and twelve Ehsaas Saylani Langars will be opened in different parts of the country.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said people will be provided quality food at these Langars with dignity.

She said the Prime Minister has directed to ensure provision of food to the every needy in the country. The Prime Minister also joined the needy people there in eating meal.