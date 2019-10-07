Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) yesterday said that the opposition was united against the government but fell short of announcing practical support to the JUI-F’s Azadi March this month.

They urged JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to take a joint decision with all the opposition parties through an All Parties Conference before any anti-government campaign.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan in Islamabad to discuss the political situation.

The PPP and the PML-N had last week joined hands against the government but did not announce an open support for Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s march.

Bilawal had then met PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the anti-government strategy, focussed on ousting the rulers.

The two leaders agreed to summon an APC on the JUI-F’s call for the azadi march. In the yesterday’s meeting too, Bilawal and Asfandyar proposed the APC.

The JUI-F chief has urged all the opposition parties to support his call aimed at ousting the government.

He claimed that the government was the result of a fake election and fake results and all opposition parties had rejected the July 25, 2018 elections.

PPP leaders Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bukhari and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, while ANP leaders Zahid Khan, Mian Iftikhar and Ameer Haider Hoti also attended the meeting.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said that his party has proposed to summon an APC and a meeting of the Rahbar (guide) Committee of the opposition.

He said that the opposition was united and the announcement regarding Azadi March has already been made.

ANP leader Iftikhar Hussain said that his party wanted a united opposition, adding Maulana Fazlur Rehman should take other opposition parties in confidence to keep the opposition united.

Hussain claimed that the government wanted to create differences between the opposition parties. “They (the government) have ruined country’s economy,” he alleged.

The Bilawal-Asfandyar meeting also discussed matters relating to Kashmir issue, Afghan peace process and regional situation and the government’s performance.