HAFIZABAD - The allottees of Government Housing Colony No. 2 Madhrianwala Road Hafizabad have protested against the indifference of the authorities for not providing infrastructure in the colony. They said that the colony was established in 1985 and they were allotted 5-marla plots in 2000. During 2018 electricity poles were erected and some roads were provided in the colony but later on the outlaws have removed even electricity poles and the roads developed depressions and ditches due to vagaries of weather and negligence of concerned authorities. They alleged that since then all the development work in the colony have been stopped on the orders of Secretary Housing Department. They have called upon the Chief Secretary of the Punjab to order for the repair of roads and other development project without further delay.