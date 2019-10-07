Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday took out a rally in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city over increasing street crime incidents in the city especially the killing of a Hamdard University student Misbah Athar in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city.

The rally was taken out from the crime spot where the female student was killed some days back to Gulshan Chowrangi (Roundabout) led by the party’s MNA Alamgir Khan, Member provincial assembly Arsalan Taj and several others.

Talking to media, Arsalan Taj said that it was unfortunate that the government has failed to devise a proper strategy to counter street crime activities in the city. “Karachi is in dire need of a safe city project,” he said adding that the megapolis even do not have the facilities of proper forensic lab and other expertise needed to arrest the culprits on scientific basis.

He also demanded for providing modern equipment to police to deal with the issues and installation of more CCTV cameras in the city to ensure efficient monitoring system.

MNA Alamgir Khan said that areas surrounding Gulshan-e-Iqbal are mostly affected from street crimes and the mugging incidents are more than they are reportead as mostly people avoid going to register their complaints. “No one noticed and raised any voice over the killing of a girl in the city but if a similar incident would have happened with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari then the whole machinery would have been mobilized until the culprits are arrested,” he said.

He also demanded the authorities to arrest the culprits involved in recent street crime incidents in order to ensure citizens that their live and properties are under protection in the city.

FIRDOUS NAQVI

Oppoasition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi in a statement shared a plan to overcome rising street crime in the city.

“Let’s make most densely districts of Karachi as a test case and experiment with whatever our ideas are and measure the impact of these in the shortest possible time. “I would suggest that we start with District East and District Central which are recently seeing huge surge in street crime rate.”

The main steps are needed in short time are increased patrolling both on foot and on motorcycles, snap checking, ring fencing areas where criminals take refuge and do combing operation, increase police strength in that area and all those appointed are properly screened, plainclothes police personnel doing spot checks in Chai khanas and other such places, establish community policing in residential areas, cameras of high quality and location will give great help in making city safe.

All residents of that district should be registered in the district if they are Nadra card holders than the temporary or permanent address should be of the district. Those who are not Nadra card holders must get a temporary residence certificate from the Union Council Chairman or vice chairman which has to be signed by ward councilor or any councilor from the reserved councillor living in that area, he opined.