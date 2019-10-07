Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh president and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh addressed a press conference in the Insaf House on Sunday, flanked by PTI Sindh general secretary Mahfouz Ursani, information secretary MPA Jamal Siddiqui and Arslan Mirza.

He said that workers of his party were being targeted in Karachi to disturb peace in the megacity.

He said previous day the enemies of peace and PTI murdered our worker Asif Haroon and we strongly condemn it. He said the culprits involved in his murder should be taken to the task.

He said in Sindh province those talking about uphold of truth was being targeted. He said we did not want the old Karachi that was infested with target killings. He said previously criminal elements tried to kidnap a coordinator of opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi. He demanded that law enforcement agencies should arrest the killers of Asif Haroon immediately.

Haleem Adil said PPP government in Sindh had failed to maintain peace. He said a female student Misbah was murdered previous day. Law and order is worsening not only in Karachi but also in whole Sindh. He asked the police to reject political pressure and work independently. He said the PPP government had given the Sindh a gift of AIDS. Children died in Thar due to diseases and malnutrition. Dog-bite vaccine was not available in government hospitals, he added.

Sheikh said now Bilawal Zardari is visiting whole country. He said Bilawal should know that it is the federal government which is providing treatment facilities to poor patients of Sindh province. He said to hide its failure the PPP is trying to create new political stunts. He said Imran Khan has already said that the federal government is not taking any constitutional action in Sindh.

Criticizing Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said Maulana is working on behest of India when he talks about waging a war in whole Pakistan. He asked why Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not wage a war when Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were looting the country. He said even Jamaat e Islami (JI) is not supporting the Maulana.

He said Imran Khan fought the case of Kashmir in excellent way. He said everyone has the right to protest but no one has a right to make disturbance. He said the parties whose leaders are in jail are supporting the Maulana. He said even Maulana Tariq Jameel is more popular than Maulana Fazl. He said presently the PTI has the mandate of people. He said we will not allow Maulana Fazl to bring students of seminaries.

He said Sindh government is befooling people. He said there is a vaccine making facility in Sakrand but the vaccines made there are not being supplied to hospitals by the Sindh government. He said a probe has already begun against Azra Pechoho. He said Fazl Pechoho is responsible for corruption in dialysis machine funds for Nawabshah hospital. He said NAB is an independent institution and it is not being run by the PTI. He said Imran Khan has said that action would be taken against all thieves and their faces would be exposed at a proper time.

He said the Sindh government cannot silence him. He said his assets have already been declared. He said to hold a session of Sindh assembly it costs Rs5million a day, but the sessions are being held not for lawmaking but just for production orders. He said we condemn forced sackings of journalists and a law should be made to stop sacking of media persons. He said that MQM-London is still active. He demanded of the DG Rangers to take stern action in Karachi and make the megacity free from crime.