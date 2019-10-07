Share:

LAHORE - Three prominent members of Vehari’s political family on Sunday announced joining the PML-Q.They made the announcement during a meeting with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The new entrants to the PML-Q are former MPA from Vehari Muhammad Ayub Khan Saldera, independent candidate in PP-231 Imran Ayub Khan Saldera and former nazim Iftikhar Ahmad Khan Saldera.Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema was also present. Speaking on the occasion, Ch Parvez Elahi said that objective of his party’s politics had always remained improving conditions of the common man. “As chief minister of Punjab, I undertook welfare projects, which have no parallel. People remember these works even today,” he observed. Former MPA Ayub Khan Saldera termed Parvez Elahi’s tenure as chief minister a golden period, which saw people from all segments of society prosperous. “There was progress and development everywhere. We are joining the PML-Q because we are impressed by your policies,” he said. Meanwhile, Federal Ministers Brig (R) Ejaz Shah and Fawwad Hussain Chaudhry called on PML-Q President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain at his residence and inquired after him. They also exchanged views on current political situation. According to a press release issued by PML-Q’s media wing, the ministers lauded Ch Shujat as a seasoned politician, saying that his services for the country could not be forgotten.