Minister for Information, Punjab, Mian Aslam in a press conference on Monday said that the Prime Minister of Maulana’s protest agenda seems nefarious.

Aslam said that the religious cleric was trying to rile up young minds and lead them towards chaos and anarchy in the name of justice and rights.

“Innocent children are being told to carry along sticks and canes to the protest (Azadi) march,” said Aslam.

Aslam expanding upon the intentions of Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman said that the march would bring harm to all the hard work done by the Prime Minister in his recently concluded US visit.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan represented the Ummah and the plight of innocent Kashmiri’s on a global scale, Maulana with his self-serving attitude wants to harm the diplomatic case that Pakistan is trying to build against Indian atrocities, he is also bringing harm to the image of Pakistan as a country by taking aggressive measures against the state which may lead to unfortunate events.”

The minister said that no one would oppose a peaceful march and protest, but if things got out of control then anything could happen, he yet again expressed serious doubts over the intentions behind the march and the intentions harbored by its patriarch, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.