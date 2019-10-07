Share:

KARACHI - A grand ceremony was hosted by Shell Pakistan Limited to commemorate its journey with Pakistan through the decades. Through the launch of its memoire, “Powering Progress in Pakistan”, Shell Pakistan highlights the organisation’s pivotal role and contributions in the development of the energy sector of Pakistan. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs - Ali Zaidi graced the evening as the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by the government, business leaders, diplomats, academia and employees. Shell Pakistan believes that Pakistan as the 24th largest economy in the world and the 6th most populous country, with a vast agricultural base and a rapidly growing industrial sector; has tremendous potential for growth and energy transition.