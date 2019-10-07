Share:

KARACHI - Asif Haroon, a local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf gunned down on Saturday, was laid to rest in Karachi on Sunday.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, members of the national and provincial assemblies participated in the funeral of the party leader, killed in what is considered a targeted attack, at Madni Mosque in Azizabad. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail met the family of Asif Haroon. On the occasion, Imran Ismail also prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and offered fateha. The governor assured the family of all possible support.

It may be recalled that Asif Haroon, a regional leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was allegedly targeted nearby Madani Masjid the last night, after which Governor Sindh had directed police authorities to track down the suspects and arrest them soon.

Talking to media on the occasion, Governor Imran Ismail said that Asif Haroon was gunned down in a tragic incident last night which was condemnable.

He said that this was an attempt to disturb peace of the city and he appealed to the MPAs and MNAs and party workers to remain calm. The law enforcement agencies including the police were working on the case. He further said that the killers would be definitely arrested.

CASE REGISTERED

Meanwhile, a case was also registered by Azizabad police station over killing of the local PTI leader Asif Haroon on the request of his brother. The FIR also included section of anti-terrorism other than murder section.

The brother claimed that Asif Haroon was killed for speaking against injustice, referring to a video in which he was blaming the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhter and Sindh government for dumping garbage in the Hussainabad food street area.