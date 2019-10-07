Share:

In Pakistan, stomach disease is common in every place. Around 1.99 people are under of this disease. Doctors give medicine but still there is no any affect and it is being common every day. Unfortunately, children are also being effected from this disease due to the old oil and expire dated things. There is no action front stoping it and millions of people are dying due to this disease. Hospitals are full of this disease patients. This is a very dangerous disease which can be the cause of cancer. New disease can be bored due to this disease. Most of people’s stomach are injured and their hearts are weak. It is my request to the government that to eradicate this disease and support the affected people.

BATOOL SABIR ALI,

Turbat.