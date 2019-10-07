Share:

PESHAWAR - International golfer Muhammad Tariq with a stroke difference over second day leader Matloob Ahmed clinched the coveted title of the 3rd Nur Khan Memorial Open Golf Championship played over 54-holes here at PAF Golf Club on Sunday.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, was the chief guest on this occasion. Soon after his arrival Air Officer Commanding, Northern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan received him. High Military and Civil Officials, members of the organizing committee, international golfers and large number of spectators were also present.

M Tariq, a consistent winner, came from a two stroke deficit against second day leader Matloob Ahmad of Lahore Gymkhana, carded an excellent 13 under 203 score including his three rounds of 63, 71 and 69 over 54-holes to make 203. Tariq hit a vital three under 69, 33, three under at front nine and par 36 at back nine with four birdies and a bogy.

Matloob was struggling two strokes behind M. Tariq, the leader of the opening day carded nine under 63 with his gross seven under 65, adding another vital five under 67 and par 72 to make an aggregated total 12 under 204 and got second position.

“Taking lead of nine under and struggling on the second day, I tried hard to keep my concentration over the vital last round and thus I succeeded in and won the prestigious Championship with a slight one stroke difference,” M. Tariq said when asked about his comeback.

Matloob carded three under 33 at front nine and three over par 39 at back nine including five birdies and a double bogy at hole no 11 par-3. Hamza Amin of Austria, who was sharing fourth place with other international golfers from Pakistan including Ahmad Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Shabbir Iqbal, Shahid Javed, Usman Khan over first round of 68, maintained his position at third with two stroke difference against second position holder Matloob Ahmad with his score 10 under 206 by adding another two under 70 to his overnight 68 and 68.

Hamza Amin, having lot of experience of playing international golfer, hit four birdies at hole no. 1, 4, 6 and 16 and missed a single stroke at hole no. 7 and 11. Ahmad Baig of PAF was at fourth who added two under 70 to his overnight 68 and 69 by scoring an aggregated total nine under 207. Ahmad, the winner of Sindh Open, Qatar Open, Bangladesh Open played well and maintained his fourth position by hitting two under 34 at front nine and par 36 at back nine with four birdies and two bogys.

The other professional golfers who scored their excellent rounds including Waheed Baloch (209), M. Munir (209), hailing from Peshawar, international golfer Muhammad Naeem (210) got 5th, 6th and 7th position respectively.

In the amateur 12 and below international, Taimur of PAF scored 11 under 205 took the trophy, followed by Umar Khokkar with 213 and Ashiq Hussain (215). In the ladies gross Hamna got first position with 148, followed by Aniya with (149) and Daniya (173). In Net Sana Zeeshan with her score (136) got first position, followed by Suneya Usama (140) and Samina Ishtiaq (151) took third position.

In senior amateur, Col Asif (158), Brig. Mohsin Farooq (163) and Col Shafi (165) got position, in Amateur 12 and below Net Taimur Durrani (208), Moazzam Khan (209) and Salman Jehangir (210) took the titles. In Senior Amateur General Sabahat Hussain (147), Brig Abdul Latif (149), Wg. Crd I. N. Khokhar (150) were the position holders. In HCP 13-18 Amateur Adnan with his Net score 63 got first, followed by Capt. Saad and Col. Riaz Jan.

In the veterans Col. Syed Mushtaq got first position in Net, followed by Fareed Khan while Dr. Abdul Haq got first position in gross and Jamal Ul Hasnain got second position. In Junior Pro Abdul Wadoor got first position with one under (143), Saqib (146) and M. Mehran (148). In Senior Pro Akram (140), Raja Iftikhar (144) and Akhtar Ali (148) were the position holders.

At the end, the chief guest Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, gave away the cash prizes and trophies to the winners. A total of 300 golfers took part in the Championship.