The government’s reforms to mobilise tax revenue are bearing fruit, says Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi.

Speaking to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice president Zahid Hussain Kazmi, he said the FBR succeeded in achieving 90 per cent of tax collection target for the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year as Rs920 billion have been collected in taxes thus far.

During the meeting, the FRB chairman and the PTI leader exchanged views on reforms to improve the country’s tax collection system and widen the tax base.

Zaidi said the tax reforms introduced by the government enhanced domestic tax revenue by 25 per cent.

Zahid Kazmi emphasised that a fair tax collection system plays a central role in economic growth. He stressed the need for bringing tax evaders to book to make Pakistan stand on its feet.

Earlier, on Oct 4, the FBR chairman had said that it is incumbent on commercial users to get registered under Income tax laws.

Taking to the social media website, Twitter, Zaidi said that the FBR was working diligently to increase the number of those registered under the income tax net. He also revealed that an aggressive campaign will kick-start from October 15 to reap desired results.