Share:

LAHORE - All-rounder Aamer Yamin reminded the selectors of his all-round utility with belligerent 142 runs and left-arm spinner Muhammad Irfan scored his maiden century to put Southern Punjab in a commanding position against Sindh on day two of the four-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the UBL Complex, Karachi on Sunday.

Sindh, in reply, lost Khurram Manzoor for 36 before Abid Ali (42 from 116 balls) and Omair Bin Yousuf (five) took Sindh to 90 for one in 36 overs at stumps.

Meanwhile, Ashfaq Ahmed’s 173 was the highlight of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 484 for five declared total (overnight 305 for two) on the second day against Central Punjab at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. The hosts were in the driving seat when play was called-off early due to bad light as Central Punjab lost opener Salman Butt (zero) and Mohammad Saad (19) to end the day at 45 for two.

Imran Butt and Abubakar Khan helped Balochistan make a steady reply to Northern’s big first innings total on the second day. When bad light ended play, Balochistan were 119 for two in 42 overs -- 27 overs were lost in the day. This was in response to Northern’s first innings score of 450 all out in 105.4 overs.