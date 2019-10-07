Share:

SIALKOT - Lord Bishop of Guildford-UK Andrew John Watson has said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and the nation was peace-loving as they are rendering sacrifices for the establishing sustainable peace around the globe. He stated this while talking to the officials of a local NGO “Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights”(PCSWHR) while visiting the officis of this NGO on the last day of his week-long visit to Sialkot and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Lord Bishop Andrew John Watson revealed that Pakistan was enriched with all the natural and human resources. He said that Pakistan was not a failed state. He said that Pakistan was an ideal country due to its geographical location. Pakistani people were enriched with the God-gifted capabilities. He said that the proper utilization of all the natural and human resources could lead Pakistan to become a developed state. Earlier, Britsh Delegation led by Lord Bishop of Guildford-UK Mr. Andrew John Watson also visited historical Gurdwara Baabey Di Beri in Sialkot. Sradar Jaskaran Singh (Incharge/ caretaker of Gurdwara Baabey Di Beri Sialkot) accorded a warm welcome to this British delegation.