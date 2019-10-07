Share:

LONDON - Boris Johnson has claimed his Brexit proposals have picked up support in Parliament, as he urged the EU to compromise.

Ahead of a crucial summit in 11 days’ time, he insisted a revised agreement was possible “if the EU is willing.”

Latvian PM Krisjanis Karins said a new deal “may be a little bit of a long-shot” but was “certainly possible”.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay urged the EU to intensify negotiations on the UK’s plans.

Talks are due to resume on Monday as both parties try to find a new agreement in time for the summit of European leaders on 17 and 18 October.

But arrangements for preventing a hard border on the island of Ireland continue to be a sticking point, with the EU calling for “fundamental changes” to the UK’s latest proposals.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr Barclay said more advanced negotiations would need to begin “in the coming days” for a deal to be reached before the current Brexit deadline of 31 October.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he believed a deal was possible but said current proposals did not go far enough.

Mr Barclay said talks were under way with Labour and other opposition MPs aimed at securing their support for a new deal.

He said ministers were “considering” the idea of putting the PM’s new proposals to a vote in Parliament to test support for them ahead of the EU summit in mid-October

But speaking on the same programme, Shadow Attorney General Shami Chakrabarti said the government would have to “compromise” to get Labour’s support for a new agreement, and a deal would be “more likely” to meet the party’s tests if it won the support of Ireland.

“The deal that he’s currently proposing - that is not going down very well in Brussels, or in Dublin or with us - is a deregulatory deal that business in this country doesn’t want,” she said.

Media captionConfused by Brexit jargon? Reality Check unpacks the basics.

The UK has said there is “no path” to a deal without a replacement for the Irish border backstop plan, which is opposed by many MPs.

The backstop is the controversial insurance policy that is meant to keep a free-flowing border on the island of Ireland but which critics - including the PM - fear could trap the UK in EU trading rules indefinitely.

Writing in the Sun on Sunday and the Sunday Express, Mr Johnson said his untested plan to use technology to eliminate customs border checks would take the UK out of EU trade rules while respecting the Northern Ireland peace process.

“I say to our European friends: grasp the opportunity our new proposal provides. Join us at the negotiating table in a spirit of compromise and co-operation,” he said.