ISLAMABAD - The three-day World Space Week 2019 concluded here on Sunday with a pledge to promote cooperation among emerging space nations.

Institute of Space Technology (IST) Islamabad had organised World Space Week (WSW) activities during October 4-6 with a view to generate space awareness among the general public and students. Students from a large number of schools and colleges of the twin cities and surrounding areas participated in the event.

The theme for WSW 2019 was “The Moon: Gateway to the Stars.” The theme was announced by World Space Week Association. The mission of the association is to promote cooperation among space faring and emerging space nations and help space exploration activities to become open and inclusive on a global scale, according to the UN.

In World Space Week 2019 celebrations at IST, over 80 different schools and colleges from the vicinity of Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in over 100 different space themed events and activities at IST under the initiative of Space Technology Education and Popularization.

About 5,000 space enthusiasts including participants and visitors witnessed and participated in WSW at IST. This mega event included number of competitions, workshops and activities for students of schools/colleges in the major categories of space knowledge, space innovation, space creative writing, space technology demonstration, space mathematics, space fine arts, space visual arts, space graphics, space entrepreneurship, space workshops, space awareness activities, and space entertainment.

The week concluded with prize distribution ceremony on Sunday. Siddique Public School 6th Road Rawalpindi emerged as the space champion and runner up was Siddique Public School PWD. Dr. Najam Abbas, Director IST and Program Head of WSW 2019 presented the event summary and vote of thanks to all the participants and space ambassadors of schools and colleges along with other partners and sponsors of the event. Arshad Nawaz Member Industrial Projects KRL graced the occasion as chief guest and awarded prizes to the winning students. Vice Chancellor IST Professor Dr. Syed Wilayat Husain presented a souvenir to the chief guest.