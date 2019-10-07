Share:

OKARA - A young man shot dead his elder brother on money dispute. Liaqat and Sabir two brothers of village Thatha Chakerka quarreled with one another on money dispute.

Younger brother Sabir shot at his elder brother Liaqat who fell dead. The murderer escaped, but the Chuchak police arrested him very quickly.

The corps of Liaqat was carried to the Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a 6 years old boy was run over to death by a speedy truck. A minor of Habibabad was playing beside the road when a speedy truck hit and ran over him. He died on the spot. The truck driver escaped leaving the vehicle behind.