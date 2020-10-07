Share:

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) during the past two years, has been striving hard to facilitate its 1.4 million students by incorporating the use of latest technology in carrying out its routine administrative and academic operations.

The use of latest ICT has not only enabled the university to serve the students efficiently but has also proved to be instrumental in ensuring transparency in administrative and financial matters.

The university has conducted online workshops for all of the post graduate programs offered in spring 2020 semester in the milieu of COVID -19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the university has appointed highly qualified and well-trained resources persons through the latest Tutor Allocation System (TAS) from the current data system of e registered tutors.

AIOU administration has taken various key initiatives, during the past two years, for overall progress of the university which include offering admissions in two phases of every semester, provision of online admission facility, transitioning of university’s administrative and academic operations from manual to automation, centralized marking of examinations’ papers, preparation of annual academic calendar and its implementation, expansion in regional offices’ network, online availability of PDF course books, professional development of the faculty, 9 scholarship schemes for the needy students, free education for drop out girls, educational reforms for the prisoners, co-curricular activities for the students and various steps taken to promote research culture in the university.

In short, AIOU is gradually bringing technological revolution to provide education to the masses of Pakistan.