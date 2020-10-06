Share:

KARACHI-Bahria Town International Hospital Karachi organised a free heart screening clinic the other day to commemorate the World Heart Day. Free consultation, blood sugar testing, ECG, BMI, blood pressure and pulse were provided under the supervision of renowned cardiologist Dr. Kashif Shaikh and physician Dr. Humayun. The activity was also part of the overall mission to inculcate awareness among the masses about the importance of regular medical checkups and early diagnosis. Under the guidance of cardiologist Dr Kashif Shaikh, a team of professionals are performing simpler tests to complex cardiac treatments and providing services of Angiography, Angioplasty, Pacemakers, right & left heart Catheterization, Intravascular Ultrasound, Balloon Valvuloplasty, Nuclear Imaging, Echocardiography, Pericardiocentasis etc. In a very short span, Bahria Town International Hospital has made a name for itself due to its top class medical facilities and selfless service to humanity. Internationally trained and experienced doctors are on board to provide quality treatment and care. It is a 120 bed hospital, fully equipped with complete medical services like 24/7 emergency and trauma center, Ophthalmology (ENT), Gastroenterology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, General Surgery, Urology, Orthopedics, Dental, Liver, Neurology, OBS & Gynae, ICU, NICU, CCU, Radiology, ECG, MRI, CT Scan, Mammography, Laboratory, Blood Bank, X-Ray, ECG, diagnosis and treatment. State-of-the-art GMC ambulances are also part of the hospital.