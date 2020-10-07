Share:

KARACHI - The Excise Police on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of hashish from Balochistan to Karachi, arrested two accused and impounded a truck. According to details, Excise Police Gambat, led by Inspector Nisar Ali Wasan during snap checking stopped a suspected truck bearing registration number TKE-836 at Rasoolabad check post.

During search of vehicle, 200 kilogram high quality hashish being smuggled from Balaochistan to Karachi was recovered from secret cavities of the vehicle. Police impounded the truck with recovered hashish worth million of rupees and arrested two culprits Hizbullah and Agha Muhammad.

Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh and Director General Excise and Taxation Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui appreciated Excise Police for successful action.

Chawla directed the officers of the department to expedite action against drug dealers and also expressed hope for their good performance.