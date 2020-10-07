Share:

Peshawar - The competent authority has ordered postings/transfers of one PCS SG BS-21 and two PCS SG BS-20 officers in the public interest, with immediate effect.

According to details Nizam-ud-Din (PCS SG BS-21) Principal Secretary to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been asked to report to Establishment Department, while two (PCS SG BS-20) officers namely Manzoor Ahmad Director General Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat has been posted as Secretary, Zakat, Ushr,& Social; Welfare Department and Idress Khan Secretary Zakat Ushr & Social Welfare Department has been posted as Principal Secretary to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, in partial modification of Establishment Department notification, the competent authority has transferred Mst. Khair-un-Nisa Badar (BS-20), Principal GGHSS, Parova, D I Khan as; Principal RITE (F) Dargal Malakand with immediate effect, and Principal, GGHSS No. 2, D I Khan with effect from a date after the retirement of present incumbent on 04.11.2020.

It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.