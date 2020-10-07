Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 12 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 316,351. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,535.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 624 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 138,891 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 100,148 in Punjab, 38,141 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,936 in Islamabad, 15,439 in Balochistan, 2,912 in Azad Kashmir and 3,884 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,531 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,245 in Punjab, 1,263 in KP, 146 in Balochistan, 184 in Islamabad, 89 in GB and 77 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,730,221 coronavirus tests and 27,614 in last 24 hours. 301,288 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 499 patients are in critical condition.