Share:

LAHORE - Accountability Court has commenced process for declaring Suleman Shehbaz, son of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, as Proclaimed Offender (PO) in money laundering and assets beyond means case.

In its written order of Monday’s hearing, the court commenced the proceedings under Section 87 of Criminal Procedure Code after holding that the accused was evading court proceedings in the light of reports submitted by the process server and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for execution of his non-bailable arrest warrants. The court ordered NAB authorities to issue proclamations for publication in this regard. The court further directed investigation officer for providing details of moveable and unmovable properties of Suleman Shehbaz by the next date of hearing, Oct 13.