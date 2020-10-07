Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that eight more patients of coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2531 and 298 new cases emerged when 9754 samples were tested raisingg the tally to 138,891 in the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that 369 more patients recovered overnight surging the number of patients recovered so far to 131,831 that came to 95 percent recovery rate.

The CM said that 9754 samples were tested against which 298 new cases were detected that constituted three percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,426,236 tests had been conducted which detected 138,891 cases which came to 10 percent overall detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 4529 patients were under treatment, of them 4250 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 273 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 182 patients was stated to be critical, including 25 shifted to ventilators.

According to the Sindh CM, out of 298 patients 170 have been detected from Karachi, including 64 from South, 55 East, 21 central, 13 Korangi, 12 Malir and five West.

He said that Larkana had 24 new cases, Kashmore 13, Hyderabad 12, Jamshoro nine, Matiari seven, Dadu, Naushehroferoze and Sukkur three each, Badin, Qambar, Shikarpur and Tando Allahayr two each while one new case was registered in Shaheed Benazirabad.