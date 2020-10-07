Share:

Rawalpindi - City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has issued posting orders of six new station house officers in the police stations, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the city police chief, he said.

He said that earlier CPO had suspended six SHOs over poor performance and their failure in combating crime.

According to him, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas posted Inspector Yasir Matloob as Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Rawat while appointed Sub Inspector (SI) Ghazanfar Abbas as SHO PS Kallar Syedan. He added SI Muhammad Gultaj was posted as SHO PS Taxila by the CPO. “SI Habib Ur Rehman has been posted as SHO PS Westridge and SI Asim Rashid was appointed as SHO PS Morgah,” the spokesman said.

He said CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appointed SI Yasir Abbas as SHO PS Wah Cantt.

All the newly appointed SHOs have resumed their charges following the orders of CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, he said.