Sindh is a historical province. Its history goes back to thousands of years. It distinctively kept its status in the world. Sindh is also known as Ba’bul-Islam because Islam entered the sub-continent through it. In the struggle of Pakistan, it sacrificed its bombastic heroes too. Sindh, yet, has immensely been undergoing starvation, unemployment, poverty, load-shedding of gas, water and electricity, injustice, and lack of law and order situation.

Sindh contributes 69 per cent petroleum production, 73 per cent gas, thousands of miles of coal and seaports. It is still deprived of jobs, education, health and meritocracy. People of Sindh live in a land blessed with huge resources, yet still, they lack their livelihood. There is a lack of food and the people are deprived of the rabies vaccine and hepatitis inoculations. Currently, thousands of villages and small towns are undergoing a flood crisis. Thousands of people are been homeless and shelterless. But yet no proper steps are taken to solve the grievances of victimized people.

Looking at rural schools’ conditions, one would find 70 per cent of schools lack potable water, 62 percent lack toilets, 50 percent lack electricity and 40 percent of schools lack a surrounding wall. Besides that, schools in Sindh are also greatly experiencing teachers absenteeism. Similarly, the health sector of Sindh is also facing crucial problems. It lacks adequate medicine, qualified doctors, fairly treating staff and proper arrangements. In the health sector, jobs are mostly given to those belonging to the politically backed-up class.

Sindh is full of crisis. It lacks meritocracy in all public and in private sectors. By 2013 to 2018, more than 4500 children died of hunger in Thar district. Tens have attempted suicides. Hundreds have burnt their degrees due to unemployment.

There are so many grievances but steps taken to solve them are less and inadequate. Sindh is governed by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for more than four decades. But yet the situation is the same. Thus the government must take steps to resolve all problems.

