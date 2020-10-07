Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (Retd) Sikander Qayyum on Tuesday said that Pak–China friendship was time tested. China had extended all possible help to Pakistan to cope with Covid-19.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a 6-member delegation of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) at NHA HQ here.

A simple but graceful ceremony was held at NHA auditorium in which the CSCEC Chief Representative Xiao Hua handed over COVID-19 protective equipment to Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (Retd) Sikander Qayyum, which included 3002 surgical masks, 1000 goggles, 2016 sanitizers and 1000 protective clothes/coveralls. Senior officers of NHA were also present on the occasion.

Chairman NHA Capt (Retd) Sikander Qayyum thanked the visiting delegation for providing urgently needed safety supplies for coronavirus. He said that long standing ties between the two countries were based on solid foundation and with the passage of time this friendship would certainly strengthen as China had extended significant relief assistance to Pakistan to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. He said, in this time of trial China’s timely help was encouraging for Pakistan to cope with coronavirus. “China is also supporting Pakistan to build Motorways in the country.” He assured that the safety gear provided by China would be used in the best possible way.

On the occasion Xiao Hua said, China and Pakistan were all weather strategic cooperation partners. To control coronavirus in Pakistan, China would extend its help and that providing protective gear to Pakistan was an effort to this effect.

Other members of CSCEC included Executive Project Manager PKM Ding Zhaojie, Marketing Manager Chang Chun, Senior Assistant Ji Changhe, Ni Peng and Wang Wei.