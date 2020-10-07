Share:

Mohmand - District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Habeeb on Tuesday directed the police to collaborate with the people to evolve a joint strategy for maintaining law and order in the area.

During a meeting with police officials at District Headquarters Ghalanai,

The DPO directed all DSPs, SHOs and check post in-charges to crack down on ice and drug traffickers in the area.

The meeting reviewed security situation in Mohmand district. Tariq Habeeb urged the police to try to create facilities for the people by keeping in view the customs and traditions of the area. The DPO directed the police personnel to conduct a transparent investigation in cases and ensure recovery in all cases.

Tariq Habeeb said that public complaints about drugs were being received in Ghalanai and Tehsil Safi. “Police should arrest the drug dealers immediately so that the people could have confidence in police.” he said.

The DPO warned that relevant post in-charge and SHO would be responsible for theft and drugs. He said that Mohmand police had no shortage of human resources so they should play their full role in maintaining law and order in the district. He said in-charge of each check post would submit performance report every month on how many drugs, thefts and other cases he had reported in a month.