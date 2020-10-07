Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) has announced to end break (recess) in schools owing to fears of coronavirus spreading.

According to a notification issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED), the morning assembly has also been banned as precautionary measure to avoid spread of the virus. Apart from that, the school timings have also been adjusted.

According to the notification, the high schools will be closed at 1:30pm, while the timings of the primary schools will be from 8:30am to 12:30pm. Besides these measures, the schools have been directed to strictly implement all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced by the Education Department to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash said the schools which reported coronavirus cases had been closed. Talking to a private news channel, he said random tests of teachers and students were being carried out in schools. He said the SOPs implementation was also being monitored on district level.

Bangash said a second wave of coronavirus was feared as the weather was getting colder.

He said the KP government was increasing its capacity of testing keeping in view the possible challenges regarding coronavirus in winter.

Several educational institutions have already been closed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and rest of the country after emergence of coronavirus cases.

On Monday, Peshawar’s Khyber Medical University (KMU) was closed after Corona tests of seven students came positive. A spokesman for the university said the decision of closure of the university for two weeks had been taken for safety of students after emergence of coronavirus cases.

The announcement of KMU closure came two days after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government closed five educational institutions after emergence of coronavirus cases in government and private schools. The educational institutions which were closed include four government schools and one private school.