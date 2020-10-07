Share:

Notification of Economic Outreach Apex Committee and coordination group for promotion of economic diplomacy has been issued and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has been appointed its chairman. .

All the chief ministers and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir have been appointed members of this e committee.

Committee will review country’s economic indicators besides setting the requirements and targets of the ministries.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister has been appointed convener of Division economic outreach coordination group.

The coordination group will include chief secretaries and secretaries of respective ministries. The group will present effective action plan for improvement in national economy.