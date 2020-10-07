Share:

Rawalpindi - The FIA’s anti- human trafficking circle (AHTC) is conducting inquiry against principal of Saint Mary’s Academy for his alleged involvement in a visa fraud case.

The visa fraud case was unearthed when an employee (driver) namely Imtiaz Sadiq of the country’s prestigious educational institution lodged a complaint (tracking number 180/20, dated 18/9/20) with Director General (DG) FIA Wajid Zia while accusing SMA Principal Napoleon Gomez of receiving Rs 6,00,000 from him for granting him visa for United Kingdom (UK). He told he was lured by the accused for sending him to UK to attend Bershire Global Education (BGE) seminars along with teachers and students of the academy in 2019.

“I sold out my car and other belongings including jewellery of wife and handed over cash Rs 0.6m to Napoleon Gomez in presence of two witnesses,” the applicant added.

The applicant told the top boss of FIA that later on Nepoleon Gomez refused to help him out in obtaining visa for UK and started threatening him of dire consequences. He requested DG FIA to initiate legal action against Nepoleon Gomez and get back his hard-earned money from him.

DG FIA accepted the application and forwarded to head of AHTC Rawalpindi Zone for further inquiry.

Zubair Khan, an officer of AHTC, summoned Nepoleon Gomez, the head of SMA, and grilled him. The inquiry is underway against Nepoleon Gomez.

When contacted by The Nation, Principal SMA Nepoleon Gomez rebuffed the allegations levelled against him by the driver of academy. He said Imtiaz is victimising him by accusing him of taking money for visa because he (principal) issued him showcause notice for absence from job. He said he had also floated an advertisement in a newspaper to inform Imtiaz to join his duty or else departmental action would be taken against him. “I have not taken money from Imtiaz for UK visa rather he is blackmailing me for saving his job,” he claimed.

FIA AHTC IO Zubair Khan, however, when contacted for his comments, admitted that he is holding inquiry against Nepoleon Gomez who is facing charges of a visa fraud. However, Zubair refused to share further details with this correspondent saying he is sick and admitted in hospital.