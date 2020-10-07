Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan's determination to continue to play positive role for regional peace and security including the Afghan peace process.

He made the remarks during his telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Turkish counterpart for his country's consistent and categorical stance on Kashmir dispute. He said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the voice of oppressed Kashmiri people at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly and this has given courage and confidence to the Kashmiri people.

He said it is a matter of satisfaction that both the countries share identical views on important regional and international matters.

The Turkish Foreign Minister was appreciative of the steps taken by Pakistan for regional peace including its efforts for peace in Afghanistan.