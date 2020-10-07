Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Central government is providing funds for construction of 60 small, medium, large and delay action/recharge dam projects in the country through Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) aimed at providing water for irrigation/ agriculture, and drinking purposes.

Sources told APP here that the accumulative live storage capacity of these dams was about 8,683,699 Acre-feet.

As many as 17 dams projects was likely to be completed during the current fiscal year, they said.

Some of projects included small dams in Tehsil Dobandi, Gulistan Killa, Bhundaro storage dam, Dosi dam Pasni, Darah dam Khuzdar, Mangi dam Quetta, Mara Tangi dam Loralai, Tuk dam Tehsil Wadh, Anjeeri dam Nushko, Azdhakhoi dam, Baghi dam Naushki, delay actions dams in Siaro Hazar Ganji Nal, small dam at Sardari Goz Darkhalo, samll dam Kunji Ferzabad, and Sukleji dam etc.

Work on other projects was also being carried out and the projects were Mohmad, Diamer Basha, Kurram Tangi, Nai Gaj and Naulong dams.

They said it was a fact that per capita water availability in Pakistan in 1951 was 5,260 m3 per annum, which was constantly decreasing and at present had reduced to less than 1,000 m3 per annum per capita due to increasing population.

The sources said WAPDA has prepared a comprehensive plan to address the water scarcity issue by storing flood water during high flow season and utilize the same. during lean season.

In last decade, WAPDA had completed Mangla Dam Raising (2.88 MAF), Gomal Zam Dam (0.892 MAF), Satpara Dam (0.053 MAF) and Darawat Dam (0.089 MAF) to store water.

They said WAPDA was also planning to construct Kurram Tangi Dam Stage-II (0.90 MAF), Chiniot Dam (0.85 MAF), Shyok Dam (5.0 MAF), Akhori Dam (6.0 MAF), Dudhnial Dam (1.00 MAF), Skardu Dam (3.20 MAF) and Sindh Barrage (2.00 MAF) to cope with the issues of water shortage in the country.